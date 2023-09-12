Tribunal Didn’t Sack Me, Only Ordered Rerun in Some Polling Units – Attah

Attah Thaddeus has said there is no cause for alarm after the tribunal made a verdict concerning his position as the member representing Eti-Osa Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives.

The tribunal ordered a rerun of the election which will once again be between Attah, singer Bankole Wellington aka Bany W, and Ibrahim Obanikoro.

Attah had won the election on the platform of Labour Party while Banky W and Obanikoro ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress, respectively.

In a post on X, Attah revealed that he was not sacked as widely reported, adding that the tribunal only ordered a rerun in polling units in the constituency where election didn’t hold.

He shared, “No cause for alarm! I am here to clarify that I was not sacked. The Tribunal has simply ordered a re-run (supplementary election) in the 32 polling units where elections did not hold. We will continue working for Etiosa.

“I urge constituents to keep calm as we are unshaken. We will get through this together.

“Constituency’s progress!”