News

Tribunal Declares Oyetola Winner Of Osun Election, Sacks Adeleke

Anthony Adeniyi54 mins ago
19
Oyetola, Adeleke

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo has sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke as the duly elected governor of the state.

The tribunal in a split document of two to one declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke and issue the same to former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola

The majority judgement which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666.

Vanguard

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi54 mins ago
19

Related Articles

House of Reps

New Naira Notes: Emefiele, Bank MDs Risking Arrest – Gbajabiamila

14 hours ago
Gambari

Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Names Recipe For New Nigeria

15 hours ago
Wike

2023 General Election Must Not Fail – Wike

16 hours ago

Lagos Advises Residents On Free Legal Service

16 hours ago