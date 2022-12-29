Tribunal Affirms Oyebanji’s Victory At Ekiti Gov Poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Biodun Oyebanji won the state’s governorship election in June, according to the Ado Ekiti-based Ekiti State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

Oyebanji defeated his two closest rivals, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of the People’s Democratic Party, with a total of 187,057 votes.

With 82,211 votes overall, the SDP came in second, and the PDP took third with 67,457 votes.

Unhappy with the results, SDP’s Oni filed a case with the tribunal on July 7 objecting to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC’s) statement that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, had won the race.

He hinged his case on alleged election rigging by voter inducement and bypass of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) at some polling stations; the authenticity of the WAEC certificate presented by the Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Monisade Afuye among other grounds.