Tribunal Affirms Bala Mohammed as Bauchi Governor

In a decisive ruling, the Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petition lodged by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Sadique Abubakar, thereby affirming the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The three-member tribunal, presided over by Justice P.T Kwahar, delivered its verdict, stating that there were no compelling grounds to invalidate the election. They asserted that the election had been conducted in adherence to legal protocols.

Governor Mohammed’s victory had been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the governorship election held on March 18. However, the APC candidate, a former Chief of Air Staff, chose to challenge the election’s legitimacy in court, alleging irregularities.

This tribunal’s decision now solidifies Governor Mohammed’s position as the legitimate winner of the Bauchi State governorship election, putting an end to the legal contestation initiated by the APC.