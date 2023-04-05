Treason: Why Obi, Baba-Ahmed Can’t Fight FG – Sowore

Political activist, Omoyele Sowore, has said the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, are being fought by the Federal Government because they are wimps.

He also said the reason why the LP leaders are unable to fight back is because they are partners in crime with the Federal Government.

Sowore said this on social media a day after the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, accused Obi and Baba-Ahmed of treason.

He wrote, “I am clear about these issues even though I stringently continue to state that @PeterObi and his @NgLabour are not different from his @OfficialAPCNg and @OfficialPDPNig uncles, however, shameless Lai Mohammed and @NGRPresident claims that protected speech and lawful protests against fraudulent election amounts to “Treason” is a hoax and fallacy carried too far.

“They’re harassing @Peterobi and his Vice Presidential candidate, DATTI Ahmed with these tactics because they know they are wimps with zero ability to fight a revolutionary struggle and because they’ve all been partners in crime since 1999. #Revolutionnow.”