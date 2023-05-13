Transition Council Releases Pre-Inauguration Official Portraits For Tinubu, Shettima

Above is the pre-inauguration official photographs approved by Presidential Transition Council for President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President elect Senator Kashim Shettima.

Both men will be sworn-in on May 29 as President and Vice President of Nigeria after winning the February 25 presidential election.

Their ticket under the ruling All Progressives Congress defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

The victory is, however, being challenged by Atiku and Obi at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.