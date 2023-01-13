Transfer Window Can’t Solve Liverpool Injury Problems – Klopp

As he suffers with an injury crisis, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asserts that his team’s present issues cannot be resolved in the January transfer window.

Following back-to-back victories when the Premier League returned after the World Cup, Klopp’s team suffered losses of 3-1 at Brentford and 2-2 at home to Wolves in the FA Cup.

The Premier League’s second-place team, Liverpool, is mired in seventh position in the standings, seven points outside the top four.

Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz are now out injured for Klopp, and Darwin Nunez is racing against time to be ready for Saturday’s game against Brighton. However, his midfield has also had injury issues this year.

“Come on, do I have to tell the money story again? What could be the reason — that we have money like crazy but we don’t buy the players even when they are available?” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“That’s what you think of me, after all the years? Why do you ask the question when the answer lies on the table. You know the answer.”

He added: “We have on top of that the problem that in the moment four of our offensive players are injured. Now, we buy another one then they will come back, Darwin soon, the others a little bit later, and then we have seven strikers.

“We couldn’t even put them all on the Champions League list. It is just not that easy. You cannot solve the problems, especially with injuries.

“Injuries are the big, big shadow over all of us because we cannot solve it in the transfer window.”

Klopp will wait until the last moment before making a decision on Uruguay international Nunez.

“If he cannot train today then, yes, that would rule him out,” he said. “We are waiting for the latest information. It is not a major one, but it still kept him out of training. We have to wait for that.”