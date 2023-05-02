Train-Bus Collission: Lagos Arraigns Driver For Manslaughter

Sequel to the unfortunate accident of 9th March 2023 between a Lagos State Government Staff Bus which collided with an oncoming train at Shogunle Railway Crossing, Ikeja, the Director of Public Prosecutions, has filed charges and arraigned the driver of the bus, one Osibanjo Oluwaseun, before Justice Oyindamola O. Ogala of the Lagos High Court, sitting at Ikeja, Lagos.

The defendant was arraigned on a charge compressed into six counts of involuntary manslaughter contrary to Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and 10 counts of grievous harm contrary to Section 245 of the Criminal Law 2015 respectively.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all counts. His Lordship thereafter, on the application of the Director of Public Prosecution, remanded the defendant to Maximum Custodial Center, Kirikiri and His Lordship adjourned trial of the matter to 26th May 2023, 16th June 2023 and 28th June 2023 for trial.