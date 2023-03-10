Train-Bus Collision: Some Victims To Be Discharged Soon – Lagos Govt

The Honorable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi and the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, on Friday, 10th of March, 2023, gave a situation update on the Lagos bus-train accident which occurred at the Shogunle Railway Crossing in Lagos, on Thursday, 9th of March, 2023.

While briefing the press, Prof. Abayomi applauded the Management and Staff of LASUTH, led by the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, for its prompt, excellent and professional effort in attending to the victims of the unfortunate accident.

In his statement, the commissioner reported that 25 survivors whose cases were less severe have been transferred to four other general hospitals for proper follow-up care. These hospitals are General Hospital Gbagada, Orile-Agege General Hospital, Accident and Emergency Center, Toll Gate and Lagos Island General Hospital. He made note that some of them will be discharged soon. He also said that,19 survivors have been discharged from LASUTH, 8 from Orile Agege General Hospital, 5 from Accident & Emergency Centre, Toll Gate. “Currently, all the patients are stable and being cared for across the afore-mentioned hospitals”, he said.

While explaining the process of the second level of triage which was carried out in the open, Prof. Abayomi, explained that the emergency procedure called ‘triage’, is conducted in an open space so as to give specialists a bird’s eye-view assessment on the situation to prioritize treatment. This, he said, helped the experts swing into action immediately, thereby, reducing the fatality rate, which has remained at six.

LASUTH CMD, while corroborating the Commissioner, spoke on the swift synergy among the Lagos State Health Systems which include the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA); Lagos State Ambulance Service, (LASAMBUS), Lagos State Blood Transfusion Services (LSBTS) and the LASUTH team.

According to him, “the transition from the accident scene to the triage centre was swift and seamless. Over 100 health workers were on site. The monthly emergency preparedness drill which takes place in the hospital regularly, aided the efficient service delivery.”

The Director of Clinical Services & Training, Prof. Adebowale Adekoya, buttressed the triage process which lasted eight hours, and was completed before nightfall. He described this as a wakeup call for the health system in Nigeria, citing how all the stakeholders geared up to the task which helped to reduce the mortality rate.