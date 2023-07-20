Tragedy Narrowly Averted as Shops Collapse In Aba

In a close call with disaster, traders and customers at Ekeoha shopping centre in Aba, Abia State, escaped potential death when several shops in a section of the market collapsed. The incident occurred during the bustling morning hours of Wednesday, amidst the busy buying and selling activities.

Fortunately, there were no reported fatalities, but the collapse resulted in the destruction of goods worth millions of naira. Ifeoma, a trader at the market, recounted how the harrowing event unfolded. Someone raised an alarm about cracks in the walls of zone 13, prompting traders and customers to rush out of their shops just moments before some of the shops crumbled, burying many goods under the rubble.

Grateful for their survival, many traders expressed their thanks to God, while others lamented the loss of their merchandise. Some traders pointed fingers at the contractors who built the shops, accusing them of delivering substandard work that ultimately led to the collapse.

Governor Alex Otti responded to the incident with empathy, extending his condolences to the affected traders. He promptly dispatched a team, led by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, and his Special Assistant on Aba Rejuvenation, Uche Ukeje, to assess the situation on-site.

Governor Otti attributed the tragic event to the alleged greed of officials from the past administration in the state. He expressed his dismay that additional structures had been erected on existing floors in the market without considering the potential risks. As a result, he ordered the evacuation and sealing off of the affected areas of the market and directed integrity tests to be conducted on other shops.

This unfortunate building collapse incident occurred just eleven days after the popular Powerline market in Aba was consumed by a night inferno, resulting in the loss of goods worth millions of Naira.

The scope and quality of job delivery at Ekeoha market had been a contentious issue in the past, with some traders even taking legal action against a government official and a former market chairman, accusing them of indiscriminately adding shops on existing structures.

As investigations continue, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of proper construction practices and adherence to safety regulations to prevent further disasters.