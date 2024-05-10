Track Key Performance Indicators, NYSC Tasks Officers

The National Youth Service Corps has restated its commitment to developing new strategies to evaluate, track and analyse its data objectively for informed decisions.

To achieve this, the Scheme tasked its Key Performance Indicators Schedule Officers to work towards turning metrics into meaning by applying relevant ICT tools.

NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed gave the charge during the 2024 Key Performance Indicators Schedule Officers’ Workshop with the theme; “Turning Metrics into Meaning: Optimising outcomes of Key Performance Indicators with insights”, held at New Keffi Hotel, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Represented by the Director, Community Development Service and Special Projects, Hajiya Zainab Isa, the Director General stated that the workshop will equip the Officers with the requisite knowledge and skills in programmes’ monitoring, evaluation and documentation of the Scheme’s performances.

“As we strive to sustain operational excellence in the Scheme through our 5-year Strategic Action Plan, an implementation framework is in place to enable us effectively evaluate and monitor our progress”, he added.

While urging all KPIs Schedule Officers to guard the Scheme’s records in their departments and Secretariats, General Ahmed charged them to promptly report observed challenges for Management’s attention.

In his welcome address, the Director, Planning Research and Statistics Alhaji (Dr) Ahmed Wada Ikaka said the workshop was aimed at equipping the Key Performance Indicators Schedule Officers with skills and requisite knowledge to collate, analyse as well as evaluate the programmes of the Scheme.

During the workshop, the Dean of Postgraduate School, Nasarawa State University, Prof Maikano Mohammed Ari presented a paper on “The power of Data Interpretation”.

The second lecture was also delivered on “Strategic Alignment of KPIs with Organisational Goals” by Prof Mutuillah Olasupo of the University of Abuja.