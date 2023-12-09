Tough Times Await Looters – EFCC Boss

Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has stated that tough times await looters of public funds, drainers of resources and other corrupt elements in Nigeria.

According to Olukoyede, the EFCC under his watch would not allow resources meant for economic growth and greater good of Nigerians to be cornered by looters and that every stolen fund would be recovered to develop social systems in the country.

The EFCC boss stated this during a Road Walk held in commemoration of the 2023 International Anti-Corruption Day on Saturday in Abuja.

“We are going to give sleepless nights to those stealing our money. We are going to remove opportunities for corruption. We are going to plug the loopholes. We are in the era of a new budget. We have sent words to all the gate-keepers of our finances in Nigeria that we are going to work with them. Every money that is released, we are going to track them”, he said.

He decried the hurtful effects of corruption on Nigerians, promising that the anti-corruption mandate of the EFCC is being refocused to stimulate growth and development in all the sectors of the economy. “We are refocusing the anti-corruption mandate of the EFCC. We will fight corruption to stimulate growth and development and remove all the threats to the progress of the nation. We are tired of corruption in Nigeria. Our youths must have job opportunities”, he said.

On the theme of the 2023 International Anti-Corruption Day: UNCAC@20: Uniting the World against Corruption, Olukoyede stated that the whole world must come together to fight corruption but expressed readiness to approach the international community for the recovery of stolen funds kept abroad. “Those who are keeping looted funds abroad are more corrupt than us. We are going to go after them. We will recover our funds and use them to develop our systems”, he said. He called on Nigerians to show more support for the government, assuring that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is ready to promote businesses and public good.

The Road Walk which started at the Abuja Zonal Command of the EFCC in Wuse district through some major roads in Maitama, witnessed massive turn out of Nigerians from all walks of life, including staff of the EFCC, civil society organisations, representatives of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Police, Armed Forces, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, women groups, media and other stakeholders. Amidst singing and dancing, banners with different inscriptions condemning corruption were displayed by the crowd.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, represented by the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Haruna. G. Garba expressed delight with the Road Walk, describing it as a demonstration of renewed hope of progress in Nigeria. “The Road Walk against corruption organised by the EFCC is a demonstration of a renewed hope that, if we are able to fight corruption and other crimes in Nigeria, it will be better for our country. Nigeria has potential to be great. These potentials are on the air, on the land and beneath the ground and if we annex them without corruption, we will be able to provide for our children and children yet unborn”, he said.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, represented by Group Captain Abdulahi Abu, expressed support for the EFCC in its crusade against corruption and called on every Nigerian to continue to support it to make Nigeria great. “I want to assure you that the Nigeria Air Force stands with you to fight corruption through prevention, enforcement and coordination”, he said.