Tottenham Sign Young Talent Yang Min-hyuk

Yang Min-hyuk, a promising winger born in 2006, has officially signed with Tottenham Hotspur from Gangwon FC. The contract, which extends until June 2030, marks a significant acquisition for the North London club.

Despite the signing, Yang will remain at Gangwon FC until January before making his move to Tottenham in 2025. This arrangement allows the young player to continue his development in South Korea before transitioning to the Premier League.

Yang’s potential has been widely recognized, and his move to Tottenham is seen as a strategic investment in the club’s future.

