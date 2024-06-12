Tottenham Release Record Signing Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the departure of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, following a mutual termination of his contract.

Signed for a reported £55 million from Lyon in 2019, Ndombele struggled to justify his record transfer fee, netting 10 goals in 91 appearances. His tenure at Spurs saw him loaned out multiple times, with stints at Napoli, a return to Lyon, and most recently, Galatasaray for the 2023-24 season.

The 27-year-old’s release marks the end of a challenging chapter for both Ndombele and Tottenham, as the club looks to reshape its squad.

“The Club can confirm the departure of Tanguy Ndombele following the mutual termination of his contract, effective from 30 June, upon the conclusion of his current loan spell,” a statement by Tottenham read.