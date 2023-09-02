Headline

Tony Elumelu Speaks On Tinubu Naming Him Next CBN Governor

Anthony Adeniyi33 mins ago

Billionaire and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, has debunked a rumour on social media alleging that he has been tipped by President Bola Tinubu to become the next Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The rumour was started by one @Imranmuhdz who shared on X, “According to a Source President Tinubu is also considering Tony O. Elumelu as CBN Governor.”

This was after Elumelu paid Tinubu a visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja earlier in the week.

Reacting, Elumelu took to X platform to described the rumour as false.

He said, “LOL. No, please. This is false news!”

His response was reposted by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The current CBN Governor is Folashodun Shonubi who holds the position in acting capacity while the main governor, Godwin Emefiele, remains suspended and in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

