Tony Elumelu Slams Nigerian Leaders Over Insecurity, Power Outage

Business mogul, Tony Elumelu, has slammed Nigerian leaders for the myriad of challenges that Nigerians are battling every day.

On his Twitter page, Elumelu revealed that he had to listen to his colleagues’ complaints about power outages, hikes in the price of diesel and food.

He said, “This morning, I am listening to my colleagues at the office bemoan the very pressing issues that they face everyday in this country, and how things have been getting worse and worse – no electricity for 5 days, hikes in the price of diesel, frightening food inflation, etc.

“How can a country so rich in natural resources have 90% of its citizens living in hardship and poverty? I have often said that access to electricity is critical for our development, alleviation of poverty and hardship. And speaking of security, our people are afraid!

“What is Nigeria’s problem? We need to hold our leaders more accountable! Elections are coming – security and resources need to be everyone’s agenda – let’s be vocal for our nation’s priority.

“Evil prevails when good people are silent. We need to be vocal about 2023. Let’s focus on Nigeria. Demand and advocate for leaders that deliver.”