Tonto Dikeh Writes NDLEA, Demands Drug Test Again

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to once again carry out a drug test on her.

The actress on Sunday took to social media to share a screenshot of the Direct Message she sent to the NDLEA.

She had in September 2021 indicated her interest in taking a drug test. This was during the controversy between her and her estranged lover, Kpokpogiri.

In a new post, she said, “I don’t need funds for this, all I request is a comprehensive drug test carried out on me through your honourable office to enable me assist your good office as an individual and also help this country eradicate this pandemic called drugs.”

Dikeh has been embroiled in renewed hostilities with her ex, Kpokpogri, who had last year alleged that their relationship ended over her “heavy smoking and drinking.”