Tonto Dikeh Slams Tunde Ednut Amid Row With VeryDarkMan

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has slammed Tunde Ednut for standing with his fellow social media influencer, VeryDarkMan.

This was after Tunde Ednut announced that VeryDarkMan had regained his freedom shortly after he was arrested by the police on the alleged orders of Tonto Dikeh.

Not pleased with Tunde Ednut’s post on Instagram, Tonto Dikeh expressed her displeasure at the support he gave VeryDarkMan.

She wrote: “@mazitundeednut Tunde I’ll be here when some calls your mom a sl@T and all I’m gonno do is laugh, I’ll be here when Someone accuses your mother of doing thre@some with your mother and I’ll also laugh. I’ll be here when they insult your unborn children and I’ll laugh, I’ll be here when they accuse you of theft and I will be here to laugh.

“Every time your page comes down you come crawling like a baby to help you lost but here you are daily fuzking shit up…

“Tunde we will meet in front where you will need me the most…You are a horrible human Tunde edunt.”