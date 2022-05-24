Tonto Dikeh Replies Bobrisky On Dubai Arrest ‘For Smoking’

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has reacted to claims by crossdresser Bobrisky that she was arrested for smoking in Dubai.

According to Tonto Dikeh the arrest which happened in 2019 was not because of smoking but because of illegal filming and assault of a security officer.

Taking a swipe at Bobrisky, Tonto wrote; “Education is very important in life; if Bobrisky had known that weed smoking in Dubai is liable to 4/6 years in jail, if you like be the President’s daughter.

“As a matter of fact, the ruler of Dubai has his own daughter in jail for a lesser crime going years now!

“My altercation with the authorities in Dubai was recorded and posted on every blog in the country, lucky enough Dubai has public records accessible to the public on my case, which was illegal filming and abusive words to a security officer. Bobrisky get a life.”