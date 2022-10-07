Toll-gate Tanker Fire: LASEMA recovers Two, Rescue Four At OTEDOLA Bridge Mltiple Car Accident

The Agency deployed its Response Team to a scene where an articulated truck laden with 33,000litres of premium motor spirit fell sideways while driving up the hilly road at the Toll-gate inward Lagos Abeokuta ExpressWay today, Thursday, 6th October, 2022.

Investigation conducted by the Agency’s Response Team revealed the immediate cause of the incident was due to mechanical fault (brake failure) which led to the PMS leaking from the truck.

The leaked products after having contact with some combustible items led to the inferno.

Unfortunately, two adult males lost their lives in the incident who were extricated from the burnt vehicles by the LASEMA Response Team.

The Agency’s Response Team conducted a post disaster assessment and discovered the following losses:

– two lives burnt beyond recognition

– four (4) tricycles totally burnt

– two (2) motorcycles totally burnt

– four (4) commercial buses burnt

– several numbers of shops including kiosks, and makeup shops were razed down.

Other responders at the scene were Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Ogun State Fire Service, FRSC, the Nigeria Police, Sango-Ota Division

MULTIPLE CAR ACCIDENT AT OTEDOLA BRIDGE INWARD BERGER.

A commercial Mazda bus with registration number GGE 375 XV, a Toyota Prado with registration number BO 3818 FG and a Hunda Crosstor with registration number JJJ 334 FR were involved in an accident.

Further information gathered at the scene revealed the Mazda bus due to reckless driving and over speeding hit the Prado jeep which inturn had a collision with the Crosstor.

The impact of the collision resulted to 3 adults sustaining serious injuries and were rushed to the Truma Center while four other victims that sustained minor injures were administered first aid treatment by the Agency’s Paramedics.

Fortunately, no loss of lives was recorded.

The affected cars were recoverd off the road to a lay-by with the aid of the Agency’s light tow-truck while the Mazda bus was recovered off the road to Alausa Police Station with the aid of the Agency’s light tow-truck.

Other Agencies at the scene were LASTMA, LASAMBUS,FRSC, Police and NEMA.