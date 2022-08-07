Tobi Amusan Wins Gold, Sets New Record At Commonwealth Games

Tobi Amusan has won Gold in the women’s 100m hurdles at the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

Amusan returned 12.30s to clinch a well-deserved Gold medal.

She yet again broke the Commonwealth Games Record held by Jamaica’s Brigitte Foster-Hylton (12.65s) at the 2006 Games.

The Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton (Silver: 12.58s) and England’s Cindy Sember (Bronze: 12.59s) also scored podium finishes.

Congratulating her, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar tweeted, “The lady with blistering speed, Tobi Amusan, @Evaglobal01, made us proud again. She just clocked a new record in the 100m Women’s hurdle. She represents the true spirit of our hopes.

“We certainly have something to learn from her: the speed to get things done to make this country a great giant once again. Congratulations Tobi. -AA”