Tobi Amusan Fails to Qualify for 100m Hurdles Final

World record holder Tobi Amusan has failed to qualify for the final of the 100m hurdles event at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Amusan finished third in her Heat with a time of 12.55 seconds.

Having missed out on the two automatic spots, she was hoping to sneak through as one of the fastest losers.

Unfortunately the time wasn’t enough to see Amusan earn a spot in the last eight.

Amusan had won her heat and advanced to the semifinals with a blistering time of 12.49 seconds on Wednesday. Unfortunately, she failed to improve on her finishing time at the semifinals.