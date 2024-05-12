Sports

Tobi Amusan Beats World Champion Danielle Williams in Jamaica

Anthony Adeniyi13 hours ago
Holding her ground as the world’s fastest hurdler, Tobi Amusan delivered a stellar performance on Jamaican soil, clinching victory over reigning world champion Danielle Williams.

At the Jamaica Athletics Invitational, Amusan showcased her unparalleled speed and agility, storming through the women’s 100m hurdles in a breathtaking 12.40 seconds (with a wind assistance of 0.9). Despite a shaky start, the World Record holder demonstrated flawless technique, effortlessly navigating the hurdles to secure her triumph.

In a closely contested race, Williams, representing her home country, crossed the finish line in second place with a time of 12.46 seconds. Meanwhile, Christina Clemons of the USA claimed the third spot, clocking in at 12.54 seconds.

Amusan’s remarkable victory not only solidifies her status as a dominant force in hurdling but also marks the fastest time recorded on Jamaican soil this year. Her exceptional performance serves as a testament to her unwavering dedication and remarkable skill in the sport.

