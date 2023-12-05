Tipper Crushes Man to Death as Police Enforcing Okada Ban Fire Teargas

A man has been crushed to death by a tipper in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State when police officers fired teargas while enforcing the ban on commercial motorcycles (okada) in the area.

According to a statement issued by the Lagos State Police Command, the man panicked when the teargas was fired, and in the process of trying to flee, he was crushed by the tipper.

The statement read, “Preliminary investigation reveals that earlier today at about 1030hrs at Santos Avenue, Abule Egba, police officers on legitimate enforcement of the existing ban on motorcycles in Lagos State were about to be mobbed by motorcycle riders.

“To preserve the lives of the officers and equally rule out casualties on the side of the riders, teargas was justifiably used to disperse the crowd.

“A passenger in a tricycle, witnessing the use of teargas ahead panicked and jumped out of the tricycle. Sadly, an approaching Leyland tipper, with registration number AAB 376 CB, being driven recklessly, ran over her. 3/4

“The driver of the tipper absconded the scene while the vehicle has been recovered. Contact has also been established with family of the deceased. Meanwhile, full investigation into the incident has commenced.”