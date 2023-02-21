Tinubu’s Victory Will Return Old Notes – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the old naira notes will return upon an Asiwaju Bola Tinubu victory at Saturday’s polls.

The Central Bank of Nigeria had phased out the old notes from N200 to N1,000 denomination on the grounds that it will curb vote buying and banditry.

A January 31 deadline for the swapping of the old notes for the newly redesigned ones was set by the apex bank which later extended the date till February 10.

However, three states, with seven more joining in, dragged the federal government to the Supreme Court over the implementation of the policy which had caused untold sufferings in the country.

The case was adjourned till February 22 while the court ordered that the old notes remain legal tender amid the scarcity of the newly redesigned ones.

However, in a national broadcast last week, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the CBN to reissue the phased out N200 while neglecting other denominations that had been phased out.

While Nigerians await the February 22 ruling by the apex court, Fani-Kayode, in a post on Twitter, expressed the believe that Saturday will be a determinant factor.

He wrote, “By Saturday after Asiwaju wins all this nonsense stops & everyone will know their place in the scheme of things.

“As for the old notes be rest assured that they will come back.

“Emefiele is not God and those who sent him to bring hardship & misery to Nigerians will rue the day.”