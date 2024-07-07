Tinubu’s Tenure as ECOWAS Chairman Ends

President Bola Tinubu’s tenure as chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government concluded today at the 65th Ordinary Session of the Authority held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tinubu, who was unanimously endorsed as chairman in July 2023 at the 63rd Ordinary Session in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, is set to pass on the leadership to his successor.

The summit in Abuja gathers key figures including President Adama Barrow of The Gambia, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, President Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, Vice President Tiemoko Meyliet Koné of Ivory Coast, President Joseph Boakai of Liberia, and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal, alongside President of the ECOWAS Commission Omar Touray.