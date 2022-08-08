Tinubu’s Records Are Full Of Accomplishments – Orubebe

The groundswell of support for All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has continued to grow with a former Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Godsday Orubebe, acknowledging that his records are full of accomplishments

One of such accomplishments, he said, is Lagos becoming one of the seven largest economies in Africa when Tinubu was governor of the state.

Orubebe, therefore, urged Nigerians to cast their votes for Tinubu, if they desire to see the transformation of the Nigerian economy become a reality.

The former minister, who is the Director-General, Delta 2023 Omo-Agege Campaign Council, spoke at the unveiling of Friday Osanebi as APC deputy governorship candidate in Asaba at the weekend.

Orubebe recalled that when aspired to be Delta State governor in 2015, he sent a team to understudy the Lagos model of development under Tinubu for “three good months.”

His words: “ I have followed the track records of APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu. It has been a record full of stellar accomplishments. Bola Tinubu laid the foundation.

“If Nigerians want a thriving and robust economy, then we must cast our votes for Tinubu. A man who has done it before with Lagos State.”

Also at the weekend, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate for Adamawa State, Umar Ardo, backed Tinubu’s choice of Kashim Shettima, a Muslim from Borno State as his running mate.

Ardo, who leads a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state which he named Redeemed PDP (R-PDP), said he believes that the decision by Tinubu was “simply a product of political calculation”

He said: “The APC Muslim-Muslim ticket is all about political calculation. In the North, Muslims are the majority, in the South, Christians are the majority.

“If in a party a Christian is brought out from the South (as in the case of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu) where he is in the minority as a Muslim, naturally he would go for someone in the Muslim majority in the North as his running mate.

“If Tinubu happens to be a minority (Muslim) from the South as he is, in order to strengthen his chances of winning the election, he has to go for someone in the majority in the North, who happens to be a Muslim.

There is no issue with this thing. It is all the result of political calculation.”

Meanwhile, a former Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Ita Enang, has said that the infrastructural projects of the APC are enough campaign tools to convince the electorate in the 2023 general election.

“The APC government under President Muhammadu Buhari has delivered so much on infrastructure for the country. We are getting ready to show to Nigerians when the 2023 election campaign begins what we have done in all areas and infrastructure is just one of them,” he boasted.

Ita-Enang, who is currently a member of the Legacy Projects team of the APC, spoke during an assessment of the progress of work on the N185 billion Calabar-Itu-Ikot-Ekpene federal highway.