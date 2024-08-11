Tinubu’s Policies Caused Hunger – Seyi Law

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law, whose real name is Oluwaseyitan Aletile, has acknowledged that some of President Bola Tinubu’s policies have caused significant hardship for Nigerians.

In a recent interview on the Mic On Podcast with Seun Akinbaloye, Seyi Law conceded that the current economic and social conditions are difficult, attributing some of this distress to Tinubu’s administration. Despite this, the comedian expressed confidence that neither of the leading presidential candidates from the 2023 election—Atiku Abubakar nor Peter Obi—would have managed the situation any better.

Seyi Law described the current difficulties as temporary, suggesting that the nation is experiencing short-term pains that will eventually subside.

“Nobody could have done better than what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing today. President Tinubu has the best manifesto out of the three top candidates. I challenge any of them to present their manifesto. Let us compare.

“President Tinubu has stayed through to his manifesto and his processes are speaking in alignment to what he hopes to achieve and I’m very happy with that.

“I knew the pain that would come with some of these policies and I prepared myself for it. But at the same time, I’ll not put myself in the shoes of every other person and assume that they would bear the pain as much I would.

“I don’t benefit from anything from the government. I don’t work for the government except for my recent appointment. But at the same time, I must be able to speak the truth. Nigerians are hungry because of these policies.

“But this pain is for the short term. In the medium term and long term we should start feeling a sort of succour and relief from those pains and hunger,” he added.