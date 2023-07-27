Headline
Tinubu’s Ministerial List Unveiled
The ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu has been unveiled after it was presented to the Senate on Thursday for approval.
The list as technocrats, professionals and former governors.
See full list:
Abubakar Momoh
Yususf Maitama Tukur
Ahmad Dangiwa
Hannatu Musawa
Uche Nnaji
Betta Edu
Dr. Diris Anite Uzoka
David Umahi
Ezenwo Nyesom Wike
Muhammed Badaru Abubakar
Nasir El Rufai
Ekerikpe Ekp[o
Nkiru Onyejiocha
Olubunmi –
Stella Okotete
Uju KEnedy Ohaneye
Bello Muhammad Goronyo
Dele Alake
Lateef Fagbemi
Mohammad Idris
Olawale Edun
Waheed Adebanwp
Emman Suleman Ibrahim
Prof Ali Pate
Prof Joseph Usev
Abubakar Kyari
John Enoh
Sani Abubakar Danladi