Headline

Tinubu’s Ministerial List Unveiled

Anthony Adeniyi13 hours ago
14
Tinubu
Tinubu

The ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu has been unveiled after it was presented to the Senate on Thursday for approval.

The list as technocrats, professionals and former governors.

See full list:

Abubakar Momoh
Yususf Maitama Tukur
Ahmad Dangiwa
Hannatu Musawa
Uche Nnaji
Betta Edu
Dr. Diris Anite Uzoka
David Umahi
Ezenwo Nyesom Wike
Muhammed Badaru Abubakar
Nasir El Rufai
Ekerikpe Ekp[o
Nkiru Onyejiocha
Olubunmi –
Stella Okotete
Uju KEnedy Ohaneye
Bello Muhammad Goronyo
Dele Alake
Lateef Fagbemi
Mohammad Idris
Olawale Edun
Waheed Adebanwp
Emman Suleman Ibrahim
Prof Ali Pate
Prof Joseph Usev
Abubakar Kyari
John Enoh
Sani Abubakar Danladi

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi13 hours ago
14

Related Articles

senate

Allow Nigerians Breathe, Senate Urges NERC, Discos

12 hours ago

Court Strikes Out DSS Application To Detain Emefiele

12 hours ago

Protesters Demand Suspension Of Mass Burial For #EndSARS Victims

21 hours ago
Bola Tinubu

Wike, El-rufai, Others On Tinubu’s Ministerial List

21 hours ago