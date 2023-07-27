Tinubu’s Ministerial List Unveiled

The ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu has been unveiled after it was presented to the Senate on Thursday for approval.

The list as technocrats, professionals and former governors.

See full list:

Abubakar Momoh

Yususf Maitama Tukur

Ahmad Dangiwa

Hannatu Musawa

Uche Nnaji

Betta Edu

Dr. Diris Anite Uzoka

David Umahi

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike

Muhammed Badaru Abubakar

Nasir El Rufai

Ekerikpe Ekp[o

Nkiru Onyejiocha

Olubunmi –

Stella Okotete

Uju KEnedy Ohaneye

Bello Muhammad Goronyo

Dele Alake

Lateef Fagbemi

Mohammad Idris

Olawale Edun

Waheed Adebanwp

Emman Suleman Ibrahim

Prof Ali Pate

Prof Joseph Usev

Abubakar Kyari

John Enoh

Sani Abubakar Danladi