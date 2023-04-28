Tinubu’s Inauguration: Nothing Will Happen On May 29 – Methodist Prelate

There is no need for concern, according to His Eminence Oliver Ali Aba, Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, ahead of the scheduled presidential inauguration on May 29.

The Prelate urged Nigerians to be upbeat, stating that May 29 would be just like any other day in their life.

Inaugurating the new Methodist Diocese of Awka and installing Rt. Rev. Onyekachi Nwakanma as Bishop of Aba, he delivered a speech.

The cleric made the point that in order to create a thriving society, the country cannot afford to split up over political disagreements.

He said, “Nothing bad will happen on May 29. We Nigerians should be able to love our country. Are we happy with what is happing in Sudan or Kenya where about 89 people were recently buried due to an act of nepotism and Kenya’s government said it had gone beyond cultism but an act of terrorism?

“Every Nigerian must join hands to take our country to the next level. I believe that May 29 will just be a normal day in which our people will be happy for embracing democracy.

“All we know is that only one person will be there as president and we must support him.”