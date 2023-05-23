Tinubu’s Inauguration Doesn’t Bother Me – Atiku

Former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has conveyed his unwavering confidence that he will reclaim his mandate through the ongoing court battle against the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Atiku remains undeterred by the possibility of Tinubu being sworn in on May 29, prior to the conclusion of the petitions seeking to nullify his election victory.

Challenging the Election Outcome: Atiku’s Hopeful Stand

Through his lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, Atiku emphasized his optimism during the consolidation of his petition with those filed by the Labour Party’s candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM). Atiku maintained that the court possesses the authority to remove Tinubu from office even after the swearing-in ceremony. Full-blown hearings on the merged petitions are set to commence on May 30, a day following Tinubu’s assumed presidency.

The Power of the Court: Swaying the Outcome Even After Swearing-in

Addressing concerns about the May 29 swearing-in ceremony, Atiku’s legal team clarified that the event is merely a ceremonial act that does not restrict the court’s actions. According to Chief Uche, SAN, the court has established timelines for parties to present their cases, assuring that the petitions will be promptly and judiciously determined. Atiku remains resolute in seeking justice through the legal process.

Legal Proceedings and Team Strategy: Tinubu’s Silence and Security Measures

In a surprising move, President-elect Tinubu has instructed his legal team to refrain from speaking to the press throughout the duration of the petitions challenging his election victory. Chief Niyi Akintola, SAN, the lead counsel representing the All Progressives Congress (APC), revealed this decision in court. Furthermore, there are indications that lawyers and members of the public may be prohibited from bringing mobile phones and other electronic devices into the courtroom to bolster security and preserve the integrity of the proceedings.