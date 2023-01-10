Tinubu’s Health Okay, Everyone Above 40 Is Sick – Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has said the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is healthy.

The former governor of Abia State said anyone above 40 is sick, and Tinubu shouldn’t be seen as an exception.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm, Kalu said: “Tinubu’s health is very stable. No man above 40 is not sick.

“There is not one, no Nigerian above 40 that is not sick.”

The APC chieftain stressed that some political opponents forged the incoherent statements attributed to Tinubu at rallies.

“These are things you people go to forge on the internet. All these things can be forged by political opponents,” he said.