Tinubu’s Fuel Subsidy Removal Ended Overnight Billionaires – Oshiomhole

Former governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has stated that “overnight billionaires in the oil and gas sector” ended with the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Tinubu administration.

This was as he pointed out that opportunities created with the elimination of the fuel subsidy is now being taken advantage of by youths to invest and genuinely help build the nation’s economy.

Oshiomhole made this known over the weekend in Warri, Delta State, while inaugurating A&E Mega Filling Station owned by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Itsekiri leader, Chief Ayiri Emami.

He said “Now with the withdrawal of subsidy, you either work, sell and prosper or you don’t work and perish. This is the level playing field President Tinubu has created by the policy”, he said.

Inaugurating the mega fuel facility, Oshiomhole said it would effectively put “an end to a system where having a connection in the oil and gas sector could instantly transform someone into a billionaire, solely through favour, connections, and occasionally political bias.”

The federal lawmaker commended Emami for putting so much investment into the facility which he said would create employment for the teeming youths in Delta State.