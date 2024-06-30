Headline

Tinubu’s Fall During June 12 Celebration Heartbreaking – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has slammed critics of President Bola Tinubu and his slip during the Democracy Day celebrations on June 12.

Concise News reported that Tinubu missed his step as he climbed onto the back of a military parade vehicle at Eagle Square.

The incident sparked a frenzy on social media, with many Nigerians making a caricature of Tinubu.

Addressing the situation while speaking at a PEBEC Town Hall meeting at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Shettima said: “When the president stumbled in the June 12 celebration. It is not only disheartening and disenchanting, but stultifying and heartbreaking that some of our countrymen were celebrating.

