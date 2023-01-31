Tinubu’s Emilokan Slogan Has Spiritual Meaning – Primate Ayodele

Nigerians should pay particular attention to the Emilokan slogan by the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, because it has a profound spiritual expression, according to Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church.

Because they are unaware of the spiritual significance of the APC presidential candidate’s statements, Ayodele noted that Nigerians frequently make jokes about them.

In a statement sent by his spokesperson, Oluwatosin Osho, Ayodele warned Nigerians not to take Tinubu for granted.

He said: ‘’Don’t joke with the chances of the APC, Don’t take Tinubu for granted, he is not old politically and he wants this presidency.

“His pronouncements are more spiritual than physical. He speaks with so much authority, his pronouncements are more spiritual but Nigerians think he is playing.

‘’The word ‘Emilokan’ is very spiritual, don’t take Tinubu for a joke with this word. ‘Emilokan’ should wake up the PDP and Labour party from sleeping. The word is more spiritual than physical. If you don’t want Tinubu to win, attack ‘Emilokan.’’

‘’PDP and Labour party should seek for the spiritual meaning of Emilokan, it’s a mysterious statement that Nigerians are joking with, it is not a joke, it is not proverbial.

“Tinubu may even be playing with it, only those that have spiritual eyes can know the in-depth meaning of the word ‘Emilokan.”