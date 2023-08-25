Tinubu’s Economic Reforms, Diplomatic Alliances To Attract Investments – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms and diplomatic alliances are intended to attract investments and partnerships to Nigeria, while aligning with international and regional cooperation.

The vice president stated this on Thursday in his address to world leaders at the third BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue on the sidelines of the on-going 15TH BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa where he represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, “The new government, which began less than three months ago, is examining the variables and evaluating the scope and level of regional and global cooperation to pursue in order to establish Nigeria as the desired friend and partner.”

Speaking to a large audience, which includes presidents of China, India, Brazil, South Africa and Russia’s Foreign Minister on the theme, ‘BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism,’, VP Shettima said the theme “Underscores the profound realisation that the cornerstone of stability within our intricate multipolar landscape lies in fostering developmental partnerships.”

He commended the efforts of the organisers for focusing on the agenda items, which centers on “BRICS and Africa, stating that the agenda aligns with “The aspiration of the people we represent, the future citizens of a world that can ensure our collective prosperity”.

The vice president assured that Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu “Is committed to shaping and fortifying the global framework and governance concerning all major international issues, particularly in the fields of finance, climate change, bridging the digital divide, adopting a comprehensive strategy towards debt alleviation, addressing food and energy insecurities, instituting post-pandemic recovery measures, and fostering financial inclusion within developing countries.”

On the 2030 Agenda for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, Director Information, Office of the Vice President, observed that the reality of achieving the SDGs remains bleak for many developing countries.

He said “These nations confront historical developmental vulnerabilities and challenges that are beyond their control. Thus, it is imperative for us to unite within regional groups and forge a novel form of international cooperation. This endeavor aims to foster global economic governance reform while enhancing the representation and voice of emerging market economies or developing countries”.

Earlier, in his address on the 3rd day of the Summit, the Chair of BRICS and President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, expressed the commitment of South Africa to advance the interests of the global south. Also, he announced as part of the outcomes of the summit to expand its objectives, the admission of six new full members which are Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and United Arab Emirates. Source