Tinubu’s Daughter Introduced as ‘Queen of Nigeria’ at Event

A recent video has emerged capturing the moment Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyaloja General of Lagos and daughter of President Bola Tinubu, was introduced as the ‘Queen of Nigeria’ at a notable event in Nasarawa State. This occurrence follows Tinubu-Ojo’s previous headline-grabbing act in May when she updated her profile, designating herself as the ‘First Daughter of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN).’

In the now-viral video, Tinubu-Ojo, present at the wedding ceremony of Hafsah Azare and Abubakar Dandanku, was ushered in with effusive praises and accolades by the event’s host. The host, in a grand introduction, proclaimed the Iyaloja General as the ‘Queen of Nigeria.’

“We have the most special guest of honour—a role model, the first daughter of the federation, the Iyaloja General of Lagos. Queen mama, the most beautiful queen of Nigeria,” the host declared.

The video has sparked considerable attention, reigniting discussions around the use of titles and designations, particularly within the context of public figures and their affiliations. Tinubu-Ojo’s presence at the Nasarawa event and the manner in which she was introduced as the ‘Queen of Nigeria’ have added a layer of intrigue to her public persona.