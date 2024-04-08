Tinubu’s Daughter Donates to APC People with Special Needs in Kano

The office of the leader of the APC People with Special Needs, Kano State Chapter, extends gratitude to Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, for her significant contributions during the ongoing Ramadan season.

Tinubu-Ojo’s donation of food palliatives and cash gifts serves as a vital lifeline for this group of individuals with special needs. In a gesture of solidarity and compassion, she underscores the importance of supporting vulnerable communities, especially during these challenging times.

Her commitment to continuing outreach efforts reflects a dedication to inclusivity and empathy, ensuring that those in need receive essential assistance and care. The generosity demonstrated by Tinubu-Ojo exemplifies the spirit of giving and compassion integral to the Ramadan season.

Amidst the observance of Ramadan, Tinubu-Ojo’s benevolent gesture resonates deeply with the values of community support and solidarity. As recipients express their gratitude, her contribution stands as a beacon of hope, fostering a sense of unity and compassion within the Kano State community.

The impact of Tinubu-Ojo’s generosity extends beyond mere provision, embodying the essence of collective responsibility and care for one another. In these challenging times, her actions serve as an inspiration, reminding us of the power of kindness and solidarity in building a more inclusive society.