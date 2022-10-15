Tinubu’s Credentials Will Give Us Victory – Edo APC

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has said he credentials of the party’s presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will enable it’s victory in an elective positions in the state come 2023.

This was disclosed by the State Secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah, while inaugurating the Campaign Council for Oredo local government area.

He said, “We have agreed that each ward will have its campaign council and each unit will have its executive council to mobilise for the elections.”

The chairman of the Campaign Council, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Razaq Bello-Osagie said “Without any modicum of doubt, we are going to win these elections, incidentally we have a candidate who is sellable, who has the credibility, the founder of modern day Lagos which is the 4th largest economy in Africa, I have no doubt that by the grace of God, APC will produce the next president and in Oredo here, we have credible candidates from the Senate, to the House of Representatives and the two candidates for the state House of Assembly, we will win convincingly and we will reposition Edo state for better governance”