The campaign train of the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has landed in Benin, capital of Edo state, hours after the record crowd-pulling rally in Kano.

Tinubu arrived in Benin on Wednesday night, along with his Kano host and ally, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and other aides.

He was received by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and other party officials.

The rally will hold in Benin on Thursday.