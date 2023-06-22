Headline

Tinubu’s Aide Dispels Rumour Of Salary Increment For President, Others

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
Special Adviser Clarifies Misinformation Regarding Pay Rise

Dada Olusegun, the Special Adviser on Digital Media to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has firmly refuted circulating claims regarding a purported 114 percent pay increase for governors, judges, and political aides. Olusegun took to Twitter on Wednesday night to address the rumors and provide clarity on the matter.

Tinubu’s Media Aide Labels Reports as False

In his official statement, Olusegun categorically dismissed the allegations, denouncing them as baseless misinformation.

Emphasizing the importance of discerning reliable sources, he urged the public to disregard the false claims propagated by certain media outlets.

He tweeted, “Ignore the lies from certain media outlets claiming the FG approved 114% salary increase for political aides. Fake news cannot and will never win.”

Olusegun’s swift response aimed to dispel the unfounded rumors and prevent the spread of misleading information.

RMAFC Public Relations Officer Confirms Denial

Christian Nwachukwu, the Public Relations Officer of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), corroborated Olusegun’s statement.

Nwachukwu clarified that President Tinubu did not approve any salary increments for politically exposed individuals, including the President, Vice President, Governors, Judges, and political aides.

The RMAFC’s stance further solidified the denial of the alleged pay rise, assuring the public of the government’s commitment to transparency and fiscal responsibility.

