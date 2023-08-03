Tinubu’s Administration Will Run Bloated Bureaucracy – Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, a prominent member of the Labour Party (LP), strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration for nominating 47 individuals for ministerial appointments.

Okonkwo expressed his bewilderment over the decision to establish what he referred to as ‘the most bloated bureaucracy in the world,’ especially considering that the nation is facing the risk of becoming the poorest country globally.

The veteran Nollywood actor conveyed his opinion through a post on his Twitter handle on Thursday, where he pointed out that the constitution only permits 37 ministers, not 47.

“What a regime? We are heading towards being the poorest country in the world, and this regime is considering setting up the most bloated bureaucracy in the world, which will lead to the highest cost of governance in the world. 47 Ministers when the government is only compelled to have 37.

“The money to be used to pay them will eventually be extorted from Nigerians through inordinate taxing and over-pricing of essential commodities and borrowing from outside sources because APC regimes produce nothing. I pity Nigerians under this clueless regime,” he tweeted.