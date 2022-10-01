Headline

Tinubu’s Absence Has Become Nightmare For Opposition, Says Keyamo

Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has become a nightmare for the opposition parties.

Thisbis despite Tinubu’s absence at the signing of a peace accord by presidential candidates on Thursday.

According to Keyamo, opposition parties are scared over the absence of Tinubu who was represented at the event by his running mate Kashim Shettima.

He tweeted, “Whether he’s around or not, they’re scared. @officialABAT has become their nightmare. The inquiries are out of FEAR as to what he is up to.

“The biggest political strategy is to keep your opponent guessing! Even by mere absence,

@officialABAT remains the issue in this campaign! �,” Keyamo added.

