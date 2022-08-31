Tinubu’ll Get Enough Votes In South-East – APC Chieftain

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will get enough votes in the South-East, the immediate past chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has boasted.

He said the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari will make it easier for Tinubu in the coming presidential election.

Nwoye spoke during the unveiling of the Tinubu-Shettima Independent Campaign Group in Enugu.

He said, “There is need for continuity and even though there is a problem of security, it should not undermine the achievement of the APC-led government.

“It was the APC under Buhari that introduced the primary school feeding project,” he stated.

He disclosed that all stakeholders in the State had agreed to work for Tinubu come 2023, adding that nobody will stop the presidential moving train of APC.

“We want to ensure that Tinubu/Shettima will get enough votes in the South-East.

“I advise supporters of other parties that are saying that APC will not campaign in the South-East to bury the idea. We have thousands of supporters that will work for the APC,” he stated.