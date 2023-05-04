Tinubu: You Can’t Stop A Moving Train, Fani-Kayode Knocks Onaiyekan

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed a former Catholic Archbishop, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, for criticising the move to swear in President-elect Bola Tinubu as President come May 29.

Onaiyeka, in an interview on Channels Television, said it was wrong to swear Tinubu in as President while his February 25 presidential election victory was in contention at the presidential petition tribunal.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode described such opinion as deep state conspiracy.

He tweeted, “To Cardinal John Onaiyekan and those that share his views that the swearing in of our President-elect should be postponed until after the Election Tribunal has delivered its judgement I say the following.

“The Nigerian people have spoken and the Deep State conspiracy to stop Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from becoming President failed long ago.

“We are well past that stage and you cannot stop a moving train.

“Those that have hardened their hearts and that have refused to accept God’s will and admonition to let Asiwaju and the Nigerian people go shall, like Pharaoh, perish before our very eyes.

“Those that are filled with bitterness, hate, envy, fury and rage and that seek to pursue us into the Red Sea as we make our way to the Promise Land shall be drowned by it.”

“Whether they like it or not, God-willing, the President-elect SHALL be sworn in on May 29th and those that want him dead or wish him ill shall see the grave long before he does.

“This is the doing of the Lord and it is marvellous in our sight.”