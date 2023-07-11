Tinubu Writes Senate For Confirmation Of Service Chiefs

President Bola Tinubu has communicated to the Senate seeking the confirmation of the appointments of the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs.

President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio while reading the communication at the commencement of Plenary Tuesday noted that it was in line with the provisions of the Armed Forces Act.

This is the first communication from President Tinubu to the 10th Senate inaugurated on the 13th of June 2023.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of a supplementary budget from the executive, the Senate has set up a committee on Appropriation with Senator Adeola Olamilekan as Chairman and Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume Deputy chairman.