News

Tinubu Writes Senate For Confirmation Of Service Chiefs

Anthony Adeniyi13 hours ago
9
Tinubu and service chiefs

President Bola Tinubu has communicated to the Senate seeking the confirmation of the appointments of the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs.

President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio while reading the communication at the commencement of Plenary Tuesday noted that it was in line with the provisions of the Armed Forces Act.

This is the first communication from President Tinubu to the 10th Senate inaugurated on the 13th of June 2023.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of a supplementary budget from the executive, the Senate has set up a committee on Appropriation with Senator Adeola Olamilekan as Chairman and Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume Deputy chairman.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi13 hours ago
9

Related Articles

Bauchi Govt Adopts Hausa As Language Of Communication

2 hours ago
Alex Otti

Otti Makes Fresh 30 Appointments

2 hours ago
court

Man Bags Life Imprisonment For Defiling 5-year-old In Lagos

15 hours ago
Femi Adesina

Kukah Pained Buhari Didn’t Patronize Him – Adesina

1 day ago