Tinubu, World Leaders Lay Wreath for Gandhi

President Bola Tinubu has joined the ranks of world leaders to commemorate the father of the Indian nation, Mahatma Gandhi, whose profound influence on the world’s struggle for peace and justice left an indelible mark, transcending borders and generations.

The wreath laying ceremony, a symbol of reverence and respect, drew together leaders from diverse corners of the globe. This poignant event served as a poignant reminder of Gandhi’s timeless message of nonviolence, unity, and the pursuit of social justice.

The gathering at Rajghat underscored the enduring relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s principles in the face of contemporary global challenges. President Tinubu’s presence was emblematic of the strong ties between Nigeria and India, as well as the recognition of shared values in the pursuit of a more just and peaceful world.

As the wreaths were gently laid, the collective sentiment of world leaders echoed a commitment to uphold the ideals espoused by Mahatma Gandhi. Their presence at Rajghat symbolized a profound respect for the legacy of a man whose teachings continue to inspire and guide leaders worldwide in their pursuit of a more equitable and harmonious future.