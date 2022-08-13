Tinubu Won’t Tolerate Sit-At-Home – Group

The Tinubu Support Group has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinbu, will not support sit-at-home next year.

Sit-at-home is an order obeyed by Igbo people in the South-East which is issued every Monday by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The order sees all commercial and private activities grounded as residents are forced to stay at home as a way of showing respect to IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is in the custody of the Department of State Services.

One George Udom, in a post on Facebook, apparently reminded the Igbo tribe of the generosity of Tinubu which had enabled their busnesses to thrive.

He wrote, “BOOM

TINUBU accommodate you to do your business in LAGOS.

TINUBU appointed your people to his cabinet in LAGOS.

TINUBU give your children free education in LAGOS

TINUBU give you land to build your shelter and owns a house in LAGOS.

TINUBU setup up good and best business environment for you to strive in LAGOS

A man that did all this for you, you call him thief, and different bad names just because of hatred.

Why all the hatred on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu?

Join Progressive volunteers for Tinubu/Shettima 2023 to support Tinubu and Kashim Shettima 2023.”

In reaction, TSG wrote, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not tolerate seat at home by next year insha Allah.”