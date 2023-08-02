Headline

Tinubu Won’t Tolerate Insults On Nigerians By Govt Officials – Ngelale

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
5
Ajuri Ngelale
Ajuri Ngelale

Ajuri Ngelale, a spokesman to President Bola Tinubu, has said his principal will not tolerate condescending and insulting language toward Nigerians online or offline by government officials.

Ngelale stated this during his first press conference with the State House Press Corps on the assumption of office on Tuesday.

He also stated, “I have contacted my predecessors, and I will continue to tap into their experience as I move to establish a more conducive working environment for the respected State House Press Corp and the Nigerian media industry more broadly.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
5

Related Articles

NLC Ajaero

Govt’s Response Will Determine Duration Of Protest — NLC

2 hours ago
army

Niger: Defence Chiefs From West Africa Gather In Abuja

2 hours ago
National Assembly Gate

Subsidy Removal: Protesters Pull Down National Assembly Gate

2 hours ago

PHOTOS: Deputy Gov Hamzat Addresses NLC Protesters in Lagos

3 hours ago