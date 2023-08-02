Tinubu Won’t Tolerate Insults On Nigerians By Govt Officials – Ngelale

Ajuri Ngelale, a spokesman to President Bola Tinubu, has said his principal will not tolerate condescending and insulting language toward Nigerians online or offline by government officials.

Ngelale stated this during his first press conference with the State House Press Corps on the assumption of office on Tuesday.

He also stated, “I have contacted my predecessors, and I will continue to tap into their experience as I move to establish a more conducive working environment for the respected State House Press Corp and the Nigerian media industry more broadly.”