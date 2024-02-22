Tinubu Won’t Let Nigerians Down – Minister

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has said President Bola Tinubu will not let Nigerians down.

Onyejeocha said this following a meeting she had with the President during which he expressed his commitment to the welfare of workers.

In a post on X, she said, “Today, I had the privilege of meeting Mr President, His Excellency , Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

We had a fruitful discussion and he is sincerely committed to the welfare of workers and Nigerians at large

“He assured me that Nigerian workers are one of his priorities, stating that he will not play politics with the life of any Nigerian.

“He also urged Nigerians to remain calm for he will not let them down.”